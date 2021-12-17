Port Arthur & Mid County schools warn, add security for viral call to violence

Schools districts in Port Arthur and Mid County reached out to the community late Thursday night or overnight into Friday to warn against a viral violence threat on campuses and caution anyone who is considering participating that law enforcement would be ready.

The Port Arthur Independent School District said increased security would be deployed across all facilities on Friday, along with the use of metal detectors and security wands.

PAISD officials say they reserve the right to search or inspect anything suspicious.

Parents are asked to check all of their children’s belongings before school.

Nederland Police and school district leaders are working together to address threats and violence that have gained traction.

“Nederland ISD is aware of a new TikTok challenge encouraging students to make school violence threats,” a Nederland Independent School District statement read. “They are designed to spread amongst social media in an effort to create fear and cause disruption within our school community.”

Administrators and the Nederland Police Department are working together to follow any threats.

“All students must understand that the behaviors encouraged by these challenges violate the law and the Nederland ISD Student Code of Conduct and will have serious consequences,” according to the school district.

“NISD does not tolerate threats of any kind and will pursue disciplinary actions as appropriate.”

Parents and guardians are asked to stress the importance of making good choices and being a good citizen in the community.

The safety of students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance, according to the school district.

Port Neches-Groves ISD said it was aware of the social media threat making rounds in the news.

PNGISD officials and Port Neches and Groves police departments have been working to monitor activity and encourage parents to do the same with their children’s social media behavior.

Schools leaders ask those who witness or uncover suspicious activity to inform faculty or staff as soon as possible and utilize the Anonymous Alerts app to communicate directly with upper administration.