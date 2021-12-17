KATHIE’S KORNER — The Gifts that keep on Giving

The definition of giving is providing love or other emotional support, caring, being generous.

God has distributed to each of us, according to our faith, motivational gifts in Romans 12. The Bible explains just as we have one body with many members, in which they don’t have the same function, so, in Christ, we, though many form one body, belong to all the others.

“We have different gifts according to the grace given to each of us. If your gift is prophesying, then prophesy in accordance with your faith. Prophecy should be encouraging and instructive (don’t be a prophet of doom)! If it is serving, then serve. If it is teaching then teach. If it is encouragement, then give encouragement.

If it is giving, then give generously and if it is to lead, do it diligently. If it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully.”

I was so excited when I first got back on track with God, years ago, and began to study with our church. To be able to operate in the gifts God faithfully bestowed upon me, I began to find myself in opportunities to be merciful and help people out of their dangerous situations.

I learned to serve when my church asked me to help, anytime, always ready. I love to teach and encourage.

I actually have always been a leader, in sports, in school and various groups from singing to studies as a young person. It seemed natural to lead, and the scripture said to do it diligently, so I endeavor to do that.

I always joke about my personality that might be miss understood as “bossy” or “pushy” sometimes, and tell people that I have “leadership gifts.” Ugh…

So, read Romans 12. It’s all good, encouraging and will build your faith and usefulness to God!

