1 shot, 1 stabbed during altercation on Sabine Avenue

A person was shot and another person was stabbed during an altercation in Port Arthur Thursday night.

Port Arthur Police received the call at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday and responded to the 1300 block of Sabine Avenue, Det. Sadie Guedry confirmed.

The block where the crime occurred is near the middle of Sabine Avenue not far from 13th Street. Gulfway Drive flanks the avenue on one end and Lewis Drive on the other.

On Friday morning there was no indication any violence had occurred in the area.

Further details were not available on Friday afternoon.

Port Arthur Police have not made public any arrests or confirmed any suspect information.