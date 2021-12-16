Mr. Laurence Jeremy Thomas, 39, of Abilene, Texas transitioned from this earth Thursday, December 2, 2021.

A native of Port Arthur, Texas, he was a resident of Abilene, Texas for 13 years and was employed by Samuel Engineering which was Lauren Engineering & Constructors, Inc. as a State Certified Electrical Engineer.

He is a Mason and a member of Cornerstone Lodge #11 AF&AM of Houston, TX.

He is preceded in death by his father Rolando Thomas; aunt Berthella Wilson Respress; grandparents Maggie Scott Posey and Joseph Posey.

Survivors include: his mother JoAnn P. Thomas; one son Jeremy Zion Thomas; sisters Yolanda Posey and Latonzia Posey; the mother of his son, LaToya McCrorwy; special relatives, his nephew Harris Robicheaux Jr A.K.A. Bam; niece LaTavia Posey; aunt Wanda Edwards; a host of cousins; god father Bobby Holmes Sr.; devoted friends Bobby Jr, Ashlie, Roderick “O’, Brad, Ken, John, Phillip, Joseph, Brensen, Artamus A.K.A. Art.

Funeral service is scheduled for December 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX under the direction of Pastor Airon Reynolds with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.