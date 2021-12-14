PHOTO GALLERY — Judge Burnett swears in Port Neches-Groves ISD board trustees

Three re-elected Port Neches-Groves ISD board members were sworn in Monday by Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett.

Dr. Scott Bartlett, Place 1; and Dustin Marsh, Place 2, took their oaths at the district’s monthly board meeting.

Eric Sullivan, Place 3, had a prior commitment and was not able to attend the meeting, but was sworn-in at Burnett’s Nederland office earlier that day.

The board also appointed positions, keeping all three as they were. Bartlett will remain president, Place 5 Trustee Brandon Cropper will remain vice president, and Marsh will continue as secretary.