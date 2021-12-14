Geraldine (Gerry) Boutte Landry Lacey was born November 15, 1930 to Maurice and Cora Boutte. Graduated St. Mary High School in 1948. Died Monday, December 13, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents, five grandchildren, and son-in-law Jimmy Stark.

She is survived by her seven children: son Hank Landry (Lynell), daughters Judy Stark, Jan Bethancourt (Bob), Cindi Degeyter (Harvey), Pam Shepherd (Dan), Pat Brunson (Steve), and Sandy Browne (Tom), ten grandchildren and their spouses, twenty-one great-grandchildren, sister Virginia Guzardo (Rayford), brothers Howard (Buddy) Boutte (Ruby) and William (Bill) (Phyllis) and many nieces and nephews.

She retired from the Port Neches-Groves School District in 1985 where she worked in Administration.

She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Community.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.

Officiating will be Reverend Jim McClintock. Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Clerical Student Fund or the Hospitality Center in Port Arthur.