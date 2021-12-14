Bulldogs get physical, turn inside for victory over Vidor

NEDERLAND — The Nederland boys basketball team survived a poor shooting night Tuesday to pull out a 49-35 victory over Vidor at the Dog Dome.

The Bulldogs struggled from the 3-point line but were able to find success near the rim and on the offensive glass.

Nederland jumped out to an early lead on the Pirates with a 16-11 score in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs played their best quarter in the second, outscoring Vidor 18-11 to give Nederland a 34-22 lead at halftime. Nederland forward CJ Guidry came off the bench and provided some much-needed energy for the Bulldogs, head coach Brian English said.

“We are not real big but we did a great job of getting some offensive boards,” English said. “Tripp Parker and CJ Guidry played really well tonight, so that is positive.”

Guidry had a team-high 12 points, with 10 of them coming in the second quarter.

Nederland needed the presence inside with Derrick Rhodes cold from the field. The guard only hit one shot for the game.

“It was good to get a win with him not shooting the ball well,” English said. “He is one of our main scorers. That is a positive.”

Parker finished the game with eight points, and guard Austin Toon finished with 10.

“We just grinded it out,” English said. “We didn’t play that well. That had a lot to do with Vidor. They did a great job of slowing us down. Our defense wasn’t where we needed to be. Our energy wasn’t where it needed to be, but we will take the win.”

The Bulldogs take the court again Friday as they battle West Orange-Stark on the road. The contest will be the last non-district game before Nederland opens district play against Port Neches-Groves Dec. 21.