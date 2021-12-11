Port Arthur Police respond to daylight Saturday shooting, 1 victim wounded

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Port Arthur, and authorities are investigating.

Port Arthur Police Det. George Clark said officers responded to the 4800 block of Redbird Street at approximately 2:02 p.m. Saturday. There, they discovered a shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to Clark, the bullet grazed the victim and the injuries are not life threatening.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS and released.

Clark said it is believed the victim knows the shooter, adding he is cooperating with investigators.

Suspect information on the shooter has not been released by Port Arthur Police.