Port Arthur man reportedly found with crack cocaine, firearms

Published 12:40 am Saturday, December 11, 2021

By PA News

Aaron Wiggins

A 24-year-old Port Arthur man was arrested recently on a search warrant for crack cocaine.

The Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics and Guns Unit with the assistance of SWAT executed a search warrant at 744 Ninth St. and seized 9.41 grams of crack cocaine along with several firearms, according to information from PAPD.

Aaron Wiggins was found inside the home and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

As of Friday he was not listed as an inmate in the Jefferson County jail.

The actual date of the arrest was not released by police, and authorities were not available to request for comment by Port Arthur Newsmedia.

