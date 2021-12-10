Port Arthur woman dies in one-vehicle Friday crash

A local woman died early Friday after crashing her vehicle into a concrete pillar.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Texas 73 near Ninth Avenue, where the driver lost control and left the roadway.

The vehicle ended up crashing into one of the pillars of the overpass on Ninth Avenue.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen said the deceased is a female in her mid-20s from the Port Arthur/Port Acres area. Speed, he said, was a contributing factor in the crash.

“It’s a very sad situation,” DeRouen said.

DeRouen said the woman was driving a black Honda.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Guedry said the case remains under investigation and is pending toxicology.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities.