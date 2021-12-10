Port Arthur woman dies in one-vehicle Friday crash

Published 1:32 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By PA News

A local woman died early Friday after crashing her vehicle into a concrete pillar.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Texas 73 near Ninth Avenue, where the driver lost control and left the roadway.

A Port Arthur woman was traveling east on Texas 73 when she lost control and fatally crashed into one of the pillars at the overpass Friday morning. This shows northbound Ninth Avenue at Texas 73. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The vehicle ended up crashing into one of the pillars of the overpass on Ninth Avenue.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen said the deceased is a female in her mid-20s from the Port Arthur/Port Acres area. Speed, he said, was a contributing factor in the crash.

“It’s a very sad situation,” DeRouen said.

DeRouen said the woman was driving a black Honda.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Guedry said the case remains under investigation and is pending toxicology.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities.

More News

Port Arthur adding teeth to ordinances for animals, buildings & environmental issues

Document: Nederland man tried to light garbage truck on fire with Ziplock bag

Groves council members discuss commercial-only zoning

Nederland, Memorial & Port Neches-Groves compete in same tourney while eyeing district showdowns

Print Article