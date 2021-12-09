Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5:

  • Justin Cunningham, 40, violation of a protective order
  • Cynthia Campbell, 25, warrant other agency
  • Cassius Jones, 51, criminal trespass
  • John Brooks, 43, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5:

Nov. 29

  • A person was arrested for violation of a protective order in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • Injury to a child was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
  • A death was reported in the 100 block of Crown Ridge Drive.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 30

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Memorial.
  • Leaving a child in a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 8800 block of Jackson.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue A.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of S 13th Street.

Dec. 1

No reports.

Dec 2

  • Found property was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of North 18th Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Poydras.

Dec. 3

  • Bodily injury was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
  • A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 4

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 400 block of North 36th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Highway 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Boston.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.

Dec. 5

  • Indecency with a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • A death was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15th Street.

