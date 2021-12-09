Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 29-Dec. 5
Published 12:26 am Thursday, December 9, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5:
- Justin Cunningham, 40, violation of a protective order
- Cynthia Campbell, 25, warrant other agency
- Cassius Jones, 51, criminal trespass
- John Brooks, 43, possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5:
Nov. 29
- A person was arrested for violation of a protective order in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- Injury to a child was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of Crown Ridge Drive.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 30
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Memorial.
- Leaving a child in a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A dog bite was reported in the 8800 block of Jackson.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue A.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of S 13th Street.
Dec. 1
No reports.
Dec 2
- Found property was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of North 18th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Poydras.
Dec. 3
- Bodily injury was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
- A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 4
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of North 36th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Highway 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Boston.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
Dec. 5
- Indecency with a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- A death was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15th Street.