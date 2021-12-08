Port Arthur reaches 101 COVID deaths since pandemic’s beginning

On Wednesday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.

The individuals included a White female between the age range of 95-100 and a Black female between 35 and 40 years old.

Health officials said it has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions.

From the onset of the Pandemic, there have been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.

“We emphasize again that COVID-19 — and its variants — is still a very serious disease,” a Health Department release said. “Please continue to be vigilant and protect yourself and your family. 1st and 2nd doses of the Moderna and Pfizer, and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. Booster vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are also being administered.”

From Nov. 23-29, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There were confirmations of seven for Port Arthur, two for Groves, six for Nederland and two for Port Neches.

From Nov. 30-Dec. 7, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There were confirmations of 12 for Port Arthur, three for Groves, five for Nederland and four for Port Neches.