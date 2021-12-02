Mid County Cruisers set for 2nd Annual Jungle Bell Rockin Christmas Cruise

The Mid County Cruisers will take part in the 2nd Annual Jungle Bell Rockin Christmas Cruise beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Mid County Cruisers are golf cart enthusiasts that take part in holiday events.

Organizer Sherman Crochet provided the parade route:

Start at Port Neches Park parking lot near boat ramp, to Merriman, right on Grigsby, left on Llano, right on Port Neches Avenue, left on Eighth Street and right on Texas Avenue (Nederland ).

From there take a left on Carriage Lane, left on Texas Avenue, left on Avenue D, right on South Fifth Street to North Fifth.

Left on Boston Avenue then cross Twin City at the light, continue on Boston Avenue. Right on 17th Street, left on Detroit, left on 27th Street, right on West Chicago, left on Gary Avenue, right on West Boston, left on Helena.

Then right on Louis Drive, right on Shaw Drive, left on Helena, right on North 14th Street then right on Boston Avenue to the Heritage Festival food court area.

“If we don’t hit your street, please come down to Boston Avenue, Helena Avenue or Port Neches Avenue so we can share some candy with those smiling faces,” Crochet said.