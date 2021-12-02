Local event company looking to help cat rescue with raffle

Daniel Cruz of Cruz Events is once again stepping up to help with a fundraising raffle to benefit Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue.

The raffle, sponsored by Cruz Events, includes the following prizes: first prize is a boho-styled bridal shower décor setup for up to 35 guests that includes head table décor, table linens, chair linens, place settings, centerpieces, photo backdrop and personalized acrylic signage, (a $1,500 value). Cruz Events will setup and tear down. The date of the event will be subject to availability. Venue not included.

Cruz Events will set up in Port Arthur, Nederland, Port Neches, Groves, Beaumont, Sabine Pass, Bridge City, Orange, Lumberton or Fannett.

The first place winner has the chance to choose from the above mentioned prize or $200 cash.

The second place winner will receive a holiday basket that includes Lala’s Candles and cocoa bombs by Cocoa Bombs

For A Cause, valued at $100.

Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

Daniel Cruz said this is his second time to take part in the fundraising event.

He met Phuong Conway, director and CEO of the cat rescue organization, three years ago and felt his company could give to Meezer’s.

Cruz is a cat lover and has some of his own.

“We don’t really have the time or space to take animals in and I admire those that do,” Cruz said. “I know she rescues hundreds of cats a year.”

Last year Cruz raised $501; his goal this year is $1,000, he said.

Meezer’s is a foster-based rescue dedicated to helping cats and kittens in need in Southeast Texas, according to their Facebook page.

Tickets

Tickets are $1 each and each ticket purchased equals one entry into the raffle.

You can find information on how to enter on Cruz Events Facebook page.

The raffle ticket sale goes through Dec. 15 and the drawing will be done live on Facebook on Dec. 16.

Click here to purchase tickets

Other Ways to Help

Simply spaying and neutering animals helps cut down on the number of strays in need of rehoming, and also adds to their life span, according to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas. Check with your local veterinarian for potential coupons to help cut the cost on having an animal spayed or neutered.