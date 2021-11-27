Port Arthur council to consider appointing new judge

Port Arthur council is set to appoint a new municipal judge during Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting.

If approved, the new municipal court judge for the city will be Antoine L. Freeman, who will replace retiring, longtime Judge Kermit C. Morrison Jr.

Freeman is a Texas attorney located in Port Arthur since 2007, according to the State Bar of Texas.

Freeman is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Port Arthur and a graduate of Texas College in Tyler. He obtained his law degree from the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla.

Freeman ran for political office several times through the years, having ran twice for the Justice of the Peace Pct. 8 seat, as well as the unexpired Position 8 city council seat left vacant when Derrick Freeman, no relation, announced his intent to run for mayor.

A call placed Friday afternoon to Freeman’s law office was not returned by press time.

The retiring Morrison was appointed as municipal court judge on Jan. 10, 1984. His seat becomes vacant Dec. 1.

The municipal court is responsible for Class C charges under traffic and law enforcement and any code of ordinance violations within the corporate limits of the City of Port Arthur, according to information from the city.