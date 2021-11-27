Genuine Health celebrates new Port Arthur location; “It was God-driven”

When family nurse practitioner Anasha Butler began her practice, it was a bit difficult to find.

But her new location for A.B. Genuine Health at 3600 Gulfway Drive, Suite B, is easy to spot.

Butler, a Port Arthur native, moved to the spot in September and earlier this week officially cut the ribbon with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce surrounded by family, friends, employees and well wishers.

She remembered back to last year when patients had a hard time finding her location on Plaza Square near what was previously the Park Place Hospital area.

“There was two rooms, one for us and one for the patients,” Butler said, adding she often had to walk patients to her building because of the location.

“Everything happened like the good Lord told me. I said, ‘we need to move. We need to find a better place.’”

Butler asked friend Marcella Whaley, who is also in healthcare, if she knew of a good location — and she did.

A doctor who was previously located at the Gulfway Drive office had moved and the space became available.

“It all happened. It flowed. It was God-driven,” Butler said, quoting the Bible, “do not despise these small beginnings.”

Whaley was on hand for the ribbon cutting and after the crowds moved she gave Butler a hug.

“I think this is awesome. I love it,” Whaley said.

In the first year the practice was open, Butler worked to get the word out and impact the community.

She got a lot of clients in the midst of COVID with people needing to be tested and she did so with drive-thru testing. Later, many of those folks started using her for their healthcare needs. It was exposure that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

Since then she has worked to help the community, taking part in events such as Linda’s Lighthouse Back to School event in August and the Nederland health fair.

A.B. Genuine Health offers affordable, non-judgmental and comprehensive healthcare, according to information from the business.

Same day visits are available, but you need to call and make an appointment. For sick visits, staff will go outside to the person’s vehicle, Butler said.

The healthcare facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays though Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. For more information, call 409-217-4057.