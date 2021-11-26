Man assaulted at Dollar General; Port Arthur Police make Thanksgiving arrest

Published 12:38 am Friday, November 26, 2021

By PA News

Port Arthur Police made a Thanksgiving arrest after an altercation led to an assault at Dollar General.

Sgt. Shelby Harper said officers responded to the store at 3345 Twin City Highway at approximately 4:25 p.m. Thursday following a disturbance.

Investigators determined a male assailant assaulted a male victim and took his money and food before fleeing.

Harper said officers located a suspect a short distance from the scene and placed him under arrest.

The suspect’s name and charge or charges were not immediately released.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

More News

New concrete company backed by NFL star is almost ready for business

Groves Police Department Blue Santa bringing cheer for 2nd year

Port Arthur Police respond after man stabbed along his face

Roschon Johnson gets nod at leading RB to close season for Longhorns

Print Article