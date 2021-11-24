Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 15-21

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21:

  • Krystal Julian, 35, warrant other agency
  • Crystal Davis, 35, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21:

Nov. 15

  • Sexual assault was reported in the 800 block of Avenue E.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
  • Unlawful installation of a tracking device was reported in the 500 block of South 13th Street.

Nov. 16

  • An information report was completed in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of FM 365.

Nov. 17

  • Harassment was reported in the 200 block of South Ninth Street.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1000 block of Mimosa.
  • A person was taken into custody for resisting arrest in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Helena.
  • Abandon/endanger child with intent to return was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.

Nov. 18

  • Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 69.

Nov. 19

  • Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Franklin.

Nov. 20

  • A death was reported in the 400 block of 24th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 400 block of North 21st Street.

Nov. 21

  • Violation of protective order and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
  • A suspicious death was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street.

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Drop toys off at Port Arthur News office

LIST — Sleigh-full of holiday events coming to area

Greater PA The Magazine Vol. VI has arrived

PNG ready to continue underdog role as lowest remaining seed

Print Article