Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 15-21
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21:
- Krystal Julian, 35, warrant other agency
- Crystal Davis, 35, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21:
Nov. 15
- Sexual assault was reported in the 800 block of Avenue E.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
- Unlawful installation of a tracking device was reported in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
Nov. 16
- An information report was completed in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of FM 365.
Nov. 17
- Harassment was reported in the 200 block of South Ninth Street.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1000 block of Mimosa.
- A person was taken into custody for resisting arrest in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Helena.
- Abandon/endanger child with intent to return was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
Nov. 18
- Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 69.
Nov. 19
- Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Franklin.
Nov. 20
- A death was reported in the 400 block of 24th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 400 block of North 21st Street.
Nov. 21
- Violation of protective order and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
- A suspicious death was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street.