Bro. Eddie Martin Drake, 65, of St. Martinville, LA. passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2021. Mr. Drake was a resident of Port Arthur, TX most of his life.

Mr. Drake was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Roy Beeville, TX. & Dorothy Drake Mouton of St. Martinville, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Glenda Drake of Beaumont, TX. He is survived by three sons, Danny Eaglin, Jacobie Arecneaux both of Lafayette, LA. Lawrence Manuel, Delbert McDonald & Deb McDonald all of Beaumont, TX. four daughters, Carmella Joseph of Lafayette, LA, Johnetta Pinkston, Latonya Baker & Sherica Manuel all of Beaumont, TX.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11am Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 5622 Wheatley Avenue, Port Arthur, TX.

A viewing will begin at 9:00am until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.