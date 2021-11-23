City of Nederland checks off alleyway sale to spur fast food development

NEDERLAND — Checkers’ quest to acquire land in Mid County cleared another benchmark Monday due to the sale of property from the city to the Nederland Economic Development Corporation.

Nederland City Council members unanimously approved the sale of two alleyways (0.1168 acre of land adjacent of Lots 19 & 20, Block 23 Town of Nederland) for $1 to the Nederland EDC.

Executive Director Kay DeCuir told councilmembers the land had to be packaged in the sale from the EDC to Checkers in order for the fast food restaurant to open on the Nederland Avenue site of the old Villa Motel.

DeCuir said construction for Checkers would not begin until 2022 but should move quickly due to the chain’s standardized building assembly method.

City Manager Chris Duque said the city would maintain a 20-feet utility easement in the rear of property.

History

The Nederland EDC purchased the motel building and land it sits on for $300,000 in 2020 from ZBC Realty Specialists Trust and received city council approval to spend an additional $31,858 with Salenga Construction for demolition.

Another $12,875 was approved for asbestos abatement via Inland Environmental.

DeCuir has long said the EDC is not looking to make a profit in selling the location but simply looking to recoup funds already spent while fostering economic growth in Nederland.

The location is approximately 14,000 square feet and is zoned commercial.

The Nederland City Council will be asked to approve a $94,015 incentive package in order for the EDC to include it as part of the sale negotiations with Checkers.

Checkers is a drive-through only fast food restaurant with dual ordering lanes. There are two locations operating in Beaumont — 4215 E. Lucas Dr. and 490 N. 11th St. — and none in Port Arthur or Mid County.