Early blood donors this week can receive voucher for a holiday turkey

LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give before the holidays.

LifeShare is providing a special “thank you” to those who donate blood ahead of Thanksgiving.

From Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 22-24), all LifeShare donors receive a LifeShare t-shirt and a voucher valued at $15 towards the purchase of a turkey or ham.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections,” said Kourtney M. Washington, director of marketing and communications.

“LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Since Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of life this holiday season.”

Visit lifeshare.org to make an appointment or call 409-980-8214 for more information.