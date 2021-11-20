SEE THE PHOTOS — Port Arthur basketball court championed by ex-NFL star Jordan Babineaux

Bryan Park, better known the 503 Park for the train engine on site, is located at 1000 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur.

Community leaders and Port Arthur residents gathered there Saturday to celebrate something new, something better.

The basketball court has a brand new look courtesy of Sparking Ice’s Cheer’s to You Beautification Project.

The court has a new overlay on the existing court, all new equipment with new hoops and rims and, next year, swings, picnic tables and benches will be installed.

Port Arthur native and former NFL star Jordan Babineaux spoke at the event.

