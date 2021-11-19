KATHIE’S KORNER — Twas the Week before Thanksgiving

It seems most people think Thanksgiving is a family gathering around food, drinks and not much else.

I have observed and experienced this. I’ve felt the emptiness and exhaustion from planning and cooking and the tension between family members. I can’t believe,

seriously, this is alright with everyone, just to follow that tradition, ugh.

Is there a prayer for the food and each other? Don’t see or hear it.

Actually, some people in families might be happier around their friends or their spouse without all the possible “shenanigans!”

I may sound a little like ‘scrooge.’ I don’t mean to. I am very serious about God and the Bible as my “bottom line.” I give thanks everyday and every time I look around at His Wonder that He has created: planets, stars, new babies, animals, food, music and on and on. How it all works is orchestrated in only a way He could possibly do. I praise Him.

My husband Mike and I do set aside the fourth Thursday in November to give thanks. We prepare a special lunch, praying and honoring God all day. We rest and enjoy our cottage on the river, starting with coffee on the deck, praying and Bible with a long walk with our Great Dane, Candy. All of our children will be scattered all over the country with friends or extended families.

After traveling for 40 years, we had to adjust our schedules for the churches, schools and prisons we ministered to, sometimes without the children, so, it’s not uncommon to be separated at these times. I thank all of them for their patience and understanding how important our “Call from God” is.

Give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.