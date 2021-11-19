Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 10-16
Published 10:10 pm Friday, November 19, 2021
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16:
Nov. 10
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.
Nov. 11
- Andre Jenkins, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of East Parkway.
- Kenneth Jones, 61, was arrested for other Agency warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
Nov. 12
- Burglary of habitation was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
Nov. 13
- K-C Odom, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
- Christian Broussard, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
- Brenda Davis, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 5900 block of Terrel.
- Mia Bethea, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3800 block of Texas 73.
Nov. 14
- Jeremiah Michael, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
Nov. 15
- Tabitha Prince, 46, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Ryan Amburn, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
Nov. 16
- Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest/ detention and criminal trespass in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Juan Morciglio, 36, was arrested for indecent exposure and other agency warrant in the 3700 block of Joplin.
- An information report was completed in the 5400 block of Anselmo.