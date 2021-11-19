Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 10-16

Published 10:10 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16:

Nov. 10

  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.

Nov. 11

  • Andre Jenkins, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of East Parkway.
  • Kenneth Jones, 61, was arrested for other Agency warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

Nov. 12

  • Burglary of habitation was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 13

  • K-C Odom, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
  • Christian Broussard, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
  • Brenda Davis, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 5900 block of Terrel.
  • Mia Bethea, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3800 block of Texas 73.

Nov. 14

  • Jeremiah Michael, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

Nov. 15

  • Tabitha Prince, 46, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Ryan Amburn, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 16

  • Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest/ detention and criminal trespass in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Juan Morciglio, 36, was arrested for indecent exposure and other agency warrant in the 3700 block of Joplin.
  • An information report was completed in the 5400 block of Anselmo.

