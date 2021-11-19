A long-time resident of Port Arthur, Edwin “Ed” H. Painton passed away at his home on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the age of 79.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia “Ginger” L. Painton, his sister-in-law, Norma A. Lowrey, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who loved him dearly.

Ed is predeceased by his parents, Matsie and Mark Painton, and his sister and brother-in-law, JoNell and Bobby Feemster.

Ed was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He served as a medic in the United States Army.

He retired from Kinder Morgan.

Ed was an avid yachtsman and spent his whole life on the water and was active in the Port Arthur Yacht Club for many years.

Ed will be remembered by his family and friends for his wonderful sense of humor and his willingness to lend a helping hand, no matter what the project was or how difficult it might be.

Plans for a celebration of life are pending. Friends and family wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to the charity of their choice.