Christmas Tree Trail to Groves is Sunday. Check out these participating businesses.

GROVES — A long-standing tradition that combines shopping, searching, eating and fun takes place Sunday as the holiday season kicks off.

From 1-5 p.m. Sunday, the Groves Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Tree Trail to Groves, which allows patrons to visit a multitude of local businesses for shopping ideas and a variety of different treats.

“It means a lot to the businesses,” said Ronnie Boneau, executive manager of the Chamber. “They look forward to it. The Christmas Tree Trail is what we consider the kickoff of the Christmas shopping season.”

The event began more than a dozen years ago and includes a list of Groves businesses that decorate, host sales and even feed participants.

And over the years, the participants have alternated in a way that now includes restaurants. Dairy Queen, for instance, joined this year. And The Courtyard Cafe and Event Center, which has been a long-standing participant, will have a buffet for patrons. A lot of businesses that don’t specialize in food still put out refreshments for customers.

“There’s not many people that should be hungry after the Christmas Tree Trail,” Boneau said.

But it’s also about family, fun and tradition, said Betty Legnon, Chamber board member. She and her family have always enjoyed spending the day touring the various shops.

“To me it’s in support of our local merchants and it’s a good time for friends and family,” she said. “I’ve always believed in mom-and-pop stores. The draw really is about family and friends and getting an early step on Christmas shopping.”

