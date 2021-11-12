Port Neches leaders ask for extra caution around pipeline construction

PORT NECHES — City of Port Neches officials announced Friday morning for residents and visitors to be aware of an ongoing pipeline construction project within the Port Neches community.

Construction activities extend from the Nederland/Phillips 66 Terminal near Highway 366 and continue east towards Highway 365/Port Neches Groves High School.

Areas and roads impacted are as follows: Hwy 366, Port Neches Avenue, 8th Street, 10th Street, Welch Avenue, Ordway Street, Live Oak Street, Dieu Street, Nall Street, New Avenue, Merriman Street, Park Street and Dearring Street.

Construction activities might also impact neighboring streets, and the Port Neches Groves High School parking lot adjacent to the outdoor athletic fields.

When in and near these areas, city leaders ask motorists and walkers to “please be mindful of posted speed limits, construction equipment and workers present on or near the roadways.”