Soldiers from Fort Polk training locally honored; $3.5K donated for Wounded Warrior Foundation

CHRISTUS Health is honoring 10 soldiers here locally from Fort Polk who have been training with medical professionals since Oct. 26.

“For Veterans Day, we are giving them a VIP lunch and a special coin of appreciation we ordered especially for this team,” Director of Education at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System Michelle Hammerly said.

“I wish we could tell the world our thanks for these brave soldiers. We want to tell others of our deep appreciation for all veterans who we are fortunate to be able to work alongside in our various CHRISTUS Southeast Texas health care settings. Their commitment to our country and the health of our community is inspiring and outstanding.

The team from Fort Polk includes:

SGT Knight, Andrew

SPC Rine, Jessie

CPL Farmer, Zachary

SPC Guzman, Guilmar

SPC Schindler, Megan

SPC Sirles, Devan

SSG Morgan, Michael

SPC Casas, Nalleli

SPC Pastores, Julian

SGT Niles, Nyandoro

$3,5K donated to Wounded Warrior Family Foundation

Neches Federal Credit Union announced Thursday it raised $3,500 to go to support the Wounded Warrior Family Foundation.

The funds were raised by way of a 5K, seven-mile bike ride and one-mile walk/run that the credit union hosted Thursday.

The 5K event was promoted and hosted internally by Neches FCU, and employees were encouraged to ride their bike, walk or run. Donations contributed by the Neches FCU team were matched by the credit union.

More than 200 participants from Neches FCU participated in the virtual event and were encouraged to post their picture on Neches FCU’s facebook page using the hashtag #NechesWalksForVets.

“We are extremely proud of this annual event and salute those who have served and sacrificed to protect our country,” said Jason Landry, President/CEO of Neches FCU.