PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur preps for holidays downtown

Published 12:22 am Thursday, November 11, 2021

By PA News

Decorations are emerging as the City of Port Arthur prepares for the Holiday Downtown Celebration. On Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Museum of the Gulf Coast will host Santa, live reindeer, face painting and more. Then the City’s 8-hour event begins at noon at 500 Proctor Street. Scheduled events include an ice-skating rink, a mechanical bull, a zip line, among other activities. All rides are free.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming event.

