Kappa Chapter community impact celebrates new year, recent awards

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is well represented in Port Arthur.

Perry Coleman, Arthur Craft, Russell M. Getwood, Anderson H. Harrison, Oscar J. McNeil, Spurgeon Wallace and Thomas Welch III founded the Alumni Chapter was in 1953.

Many of their successors recently gathered for a group photo including the display of two recent recognitions: Paul Waymond Caine Award (Outstanding Small Chapter) – Southwestern Province and Ronald R. Young Outstanding Website of the Year Award (Small Chapter) — Grand Chapter (International) Award.

The chapter invites everyone to visit paacnupes.com to learn about current activities, the international organization, membership and philanthropic activities.

History & action

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, founded in 1911, is an international fraternal organization with more than a century of success.

Its founding principle is “Achievement in every field of endeavor.”

The fraternity works to create a better quality of life through Kappa League, Guide Right and Leadership Academy, while also fostering partnerships with St. Jude Hospital, March of Dimes, National Pan-Hellenic Council membership and participation in local community events through undergraduate and alumni chapters.

The Port Arthur chapter, certified at all levels, is a member of the “mighty Southwestern Province,” the largest of 12 provinces into which the fraternity is divided.

The Southwestern Province consists of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico and Southwestern Mississippi.

The Port Arthur Alumni Chapter embraces and lives up the fraternity motto through the actions of its members.

The goal of achieving continued through the adverse conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders said