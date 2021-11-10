Kappa Chapter community impact celebrates new year, recent awards

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By PA News

Those pictured include, front row, Rev. Paul H. Hypolite, Strategus, Bro. Matthews Smith Sr., Asst. Keeper of Records, Hon. Donald J. Floyd, Polemarch, Dr. Albert T. Thigpen, Immediate Past Polemarch, Bro. Benjamin Jones, Keeper of Exchequer, Bro. Ashton Moses, second row, Bro. Matthews Smith II, Keeper of Records, Bro. Rod Weatherly, Bro. Kareem Nelson, Guide Right, Director, Bro. Ronald Branch, Rev. Albert Moses, Jr., Bro. David White, third row, Bro. John. P. Thomas, Asst. Keeper of Exchequer, Dr. Glenn Mitchell, Lt. Strategus Dr. Melvin Getwood, Dr. Thomas J. Kinlaw III and Dr. Ron Zachary, Vice Polemarch/MTA Coordinator. Those not pictured include Hon. Thurman B. Bartie Guide Right Co-Director, Dr. Jonathan Castille, Bro. Michael Mason, Historian, Bro. Christopher Smith, Bro. Reginald Rose, Bro. James Milo, Bro. Manuel Breaux, Bro. Kenneth Haley and Bro. Craig Guidry. (Courtesy photo)

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is well represented in Port Arthur.

Perry Coleman, Arthur Craft, Russell M. Getwood, Anderson H. Harrison, Oscar J. McNeil, Spurgeon Wallace and Thomas Welch III founded the Alumni Chapter was in 1953.

Many of their successors recently gathered for a group photo including the display of two recent recognitions: Paul Waymond Caine Award (Outstanding Small Chapter) – Southwestern Province and Ronald R. Young Outstanding Website of the Year Award (Small Chapter) — Grand Chapter (International) Award.

The chapter invites everyone to visit paacnupes.com to learn about current activities, the international organization, membership and philanthropic activities.

History & action

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, founded in 1911, is an international fraternal organization with more than a century of success.

Its founding principle is “Achievement in every field of endeavor.”

The fraternity works to create a better quality of life through Kappa League, Guide Right and Leadership Academy, while also fostering partnerships with St. Jude Hospital, March of Dimes, National Pan-Hellenic Council membership and participation in local community events through undergraduate and alumni chapters.

The Port Arthur chapter, certified at all levels, is a member of the “mighty Southwestern Province,” the largest of 12 provinces into which the fraternity is divided.

The Southwestern Province consists of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico and Southwestern Mississippi.

The Port Arthur Alumni Chapter embraces and lives up the fraternity motto through the actions of its members.

The goal of achieving continued through the adverse conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders said

More News

Port Arthur native talks importance of bringing engineering firm downtown

6 interview for Port Arthur EDC CEO; new legal counsel named

Wing Junkies coming to Central Mall following “$50 and a dream”

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Sizzling Andrew Landry hopes to keep rolling in Houston Open

Print Article