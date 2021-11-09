PAPD: Evidence of previous shooting & assault found in vehicle of man who killed himself

Port Arthur Police announced a man who detectives believe shot his girlfriend in late October took his on life five days later.

Det. Mike Hebert announced this afternoon that Port Arthur Police Department investigators located the body of James Ward Jr. on Thursday in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue. Ward was 35 years old.

Ward’s vehicle was found behind an abandoned residence at this location.

When investigators approached the vehicle, they found his body slumped over in the front driver’s seat.

“It was determined that Ward’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Hebert said. “Other evidence found in the vehicle would match with the aggravated assault that Ward committed Oct. 30. On this date, Ward shot a female victim several times and then dropped her off at a local hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.”

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from her wounds.

Both shootings are under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.