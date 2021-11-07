Toasted Yolk details Monday’s grand opening giveaways in Port Arthur

The Port Arthur community will soon have a new go-to destination for scratch-made food when The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes its debut Monday.

Located near Central Mall at 7675 Memorial Blvd., the 5,600-square-feet breakfast, brunch and lunch destination features full bar service, online ordering, multiple delivery partnerships, 10 flat-screen TVs and a scratch kitchen.

To tie in its commitment and pride for Port Arthur, a local artist is set to paint two murals inside the new restaurant.

To celebrate its grand opening, Toasted Yolk Port Arthur will give away free breakfast for a year to one lucky winner in line on Monday morning. To add to the excitement, the first 25 parties in line receive a free $25 gift card.

Port Arthur’s new Toasted Yolk will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In an effort to better serve oil refinery workers in the Port Arthur community, the new location is the only one systemwide with these extended early hours.

“I recently opened a Toasted Yolk in Beaumont and the community loves it, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring one to Port Arthur,” said Franchisee Bret Baumgartner. “In addition to the best food and service in town, the new restaurant will have an amazing atmosphere that will be perfect for enjoying brunchy booze with friends and delicious food with your family. Our scratch-made food is guaranteed fresh, so you won’t find a microwave anywhere in the restaurant.”

With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, world-renowned shrimp and grits, a line-up of eggs benedict creations known famously on their menu as Arnolds, club sandwiches, soups, salads and more, the chef-driven menu is filled with quality and freshness.

Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com.