Ms. Pauline Francois of Port Arthur passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Jennie Hospital.

A native and resident of Port Arthur for 60 years, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and employed by St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She leaves to cherish her memories three children: Victoria Francois from Fort Bragg, NC., Shalea Holt from Houston, TX, and Chelsey Brown from Korea; four grandchildren, three sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 with Father Anthony Afangide officiating at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.