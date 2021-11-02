CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation kicking off month-long giving campaign for Mother Baby Unit Renovation

The CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation is kicked off a month-long giving campaign Monday.

The Foundation invites the community to join the CHRISTUS cause and help renovate the Mother Baby Unit, where loving moments and miracles happen every day.

The community’s support is the key to welcoming more newborns and sending them home safely with bright, promising futures ahead of them, Foundation officials said.

This holiday season, CHRISTUS invites businesses and individuals to give a gift that leaves a lasting legacy, with opportunities to name a patient room after a child, grandchild or even a business.

With varying donor levels available, each dollar counts and will have a lasting impact on patients and families.

More than 80,000 babies and 40 years of loving moments and life changing experiences have taken a physical toll on the Mother and Baby Unit at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital.

St. Elizabeth is counting on the community it has served for decades to assist in the upgrade and enhancement of this special unit within our hospital. The last time this unit was updated was in 1988.

The campaign lasts through Nov. 30.

For more information on the online Giving Campaign, visit christussoutheasttexasfoundation.org or call 409-236-8583.