Arthur “Art” Leon & Carmen Christine Soliz Leon

Arthur “Art” Leon, 89, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 2, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Salvador Leon and Margarita Cantu Leon.

Arthur graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1952. He served in the National Guard during the Korean War. He retired from Texaco as a carpenter after 45 years of service.

He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he served as Head Usher, Chairman of the Men’s Hospitality Group, member of the Senior Club, Altar Society and Holy Name Society. Arthur was a third degree knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #12809, a member of the Los Amigos Breakfast Club and a member of the ACTS Ministries.

He was an avid bowler, where he participated in various leagues throughout the area.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Rebecca Galvan and Rachel Savarino; his brother, Francisco “Frank” Leon.

Carmen Christine Soliz Leon, 88, of Port Arthur passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 17, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Luis Soliz and Petra Collazo Soliz. Carmen graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1952 and Port Arthur Business College.

She worked for the Texaco Credit Union Port Arthur Works and then become Office Manager of the Dupont Credit Union Beaumont Works before joining PAISD as Attendance Secretary for Thomas Jefferson High School for many years.

Carmen was a very active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Choir, member of the Senior Club, member of Damas Guadalupanas, member of the Altar Society, member of ACTS Ministries, served on Parish Council and was a member of the Diocesan Choir and the Diocesan Catholic Council of Women.

She was an active member of the Red Hussar Drum and Bugle Corp. Alumni Association and was a member of the National Parlimentarian Association.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joe Soliz, Marselino Soliz and Jessie Soliz; her sisters, Juanita Soliz, Cokey Reyna and Toby Montalvo; her husband and high school sweetheart of 71 years, Arthur Leon who passed away on October 25th.

They are survived by thier two daughters, Desiree McKellar and her husband, Miles of Houston, Celina Marchak and her husband, Matt of Port Neches; three grandchildren, Natalie Smith, Noah Marchak and Luke Marchak; one great-granddaughter, Lyla Smith along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday, November 5, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers that helped their parents throughout the past few months as well as the staff of Altus Hospice for their support during the last weeks of their life.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Building Fund in memory of Art and Carmen.