Authorities: 19-year-old killed in Sabine Pass tragic traffic mishap

A 19-year-old local man was killed in a tragic traffic crash Sunday morning, authorities said.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen said Malachi Milburn’s time of death was 7:55 a.m. Sunday following a crash in the 8500 block of South 1st Street in Sabine Pass.

Authorities believe Milburn was operating a vehicle Sunday morning and exited the truck believing it was in park. The vehicle began to roll and struck Milburn, causing fatal injuries.

This is a developing story, and Port Arthur Newsmedia will provide additional information throughout the day.