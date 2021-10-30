DR. BOBBY LOPEZ — Bob Hope School welcomes Kelsey Borza as new Fund Developer

In previous articles, I have shared with you information about Bob Hope School’s mission and goals, as well as our key programmatic components.

Montessori, dual language, Chinese language instruction and violin/strings education are all important elements of our instructional program of studies.

Though the reward is great, it goes without saying that each of these important educational ingredients comes with a high price tag. As a means to help secure additional funding for these programs, we have added a new member to the Bob Hope family.

The Bob Hope School is proud to announce that Kelsey Borza, former news anchor and reporter, has joined our team with the title of Fund Developer.

Ms. Borza spent four years working for KFDM News in Beaumont as their morning show reporter, showcasing local businesses and upcoming events all over Southeast Texas.

She has covered everything from the South Texas State Fair to hurricanes and devastating floods to the Goodyear blimp flying over Beaumont.

Prior to moving to our area, Ms. Borza was a TV reporter in Kentucky and West Virginia. She graduated from Ohio University with Bachelor of Science degree in journalism.

Ms. Borza’s hometown is Latrobe, Pennsylvania — a statement she shares with the late Fred Rogers and Arnold Palmer.

While she does miss the fall foliage this time of year, Kelsey says she loves the mild winters Southeast Texas has to offer. Some of her favorite things to do include taking her golden retriever, Cooper, to Crystal Beach, traveling to visit friends across the country and trying new restaurants and foods in the Golden Triangle.

As our new Fund Developer, Ms. Borza will be representing Bob Hope School at local Rotary Club meetings, Chamber of Commerce events and other networking opportunities.

She will also help us take advantage of national and global grant money to continue growing and strengthening the Bob Hope School. Ms. Borza hopes to use her network of colleagues in Southeast Texas to share the success stories of Bob Hope students who are now furthering their education at Stanford University, the University of Texas and Texas A&M, just to name a few.

She is excited to use her audio and visual storytelling skills to make promotional videos of our students, showcasing their talents in music, the arts and athletics.

Having someone like Kelsey with a marketing and journalism background will allow Bob Hope School to further our mission of transforming a community.

When asked about making the jump out of news and into education Ms. Borza said, “It was a tough decision to leave television; it’s the only profession I’ve ever known. Nevertheless, I’m so excited to use the skills I’ve learned and the connections I’ve fostered to make a difference in our community through the Bob Hope School.”

You will likely see Ms. Borza out and about very soon at various events spreading the good news about Bob Hope School. Be sure to extend your greetings to her and join us in welcoming her to our school.

Welcome aboard, Kelsey Borza!

Dr. Bobby Lopez, CEO, has served as superintendent of the Bob Hope School since 2010. Contact him at bobby.lopez@bobhopeschool.org or 409-983-3244.