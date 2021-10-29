Local Hispanic leaders stepped up to the podium Thursday and shared their career success stories with others as a path to success.

“This is for everyone who has a business or is thinking of opening their own business,” said Luis Guevara, adding the event provided a guide and offered testimony to people on how to become successful.

Luis and his wife, Giomar Guevara, were among the more than 50 attendees at Camino Al Exito hosted by the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Business Council. The event was held at the Parker Center on Lamar State College’s campus.

The Guevaras are established business owners in the area. The couple immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela 16 years ago and are the owners of Extreme Detail in Nederland as well as several other locations.

They felt the event was informative and beneficial to those wanting to do better for themselves.

Angelica Maria Lopez of World System Builder was one of the event’s vendors. She said the business has a financial literacy goal of educating 30 million families by 2030.

“We bring information about financial education to workshops for families,” Lopez said.

Speakers included Luis Figueroa with Figeroa’s Welding Wear, Jose A. Garcia of Viejo Tony Bar & Grill, Daniel Cruz of Cruz Events, Ana Pereda of Liftfund Company, Angel San Juan of KFDM/Fox 4 and Raquel Ochoa of Golden Port Construction and the Hispanic Business Council.

The goal of the Council is to facilitate the advancement and participation of Hispanic businesses by promoting education, development, advocacy and networking.

The objective is to build a bridge between Hispanic and non-Hispanic businesses and consumers, according to information from the HBC.