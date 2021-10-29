Deadline nears for $25K in grants for Port Arthur non-profits

The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG is nearing its end.

The initiative awards grants to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations serving the communities of Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. A pool of $25,000 is available for eligible non-profit organizations that must be in good standing with the IRS and have a valid tax ID number.

The deadline to enter is Sunday (Oct. 31).

Organizations may apply for a grant ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Eligible applications will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of Port Arthur community leaders.

Stephen Hemelt, publisher with The Port Arthur News, welcomes all nonprofits with a genuine desire to better Port Arthur and Sabine Pass to apply.

“Thanks to our partners with Port Arthur LNG, we have created a user-friendly application process,” Hemelt said. “Those interested can log onto panews.com and click the tab titled ‘Season of Giving’ for application access.”

The direct web address is panews.com/season-of-giving.