Local golf cart groups hosting Halloween candy cruises

Two local groups of golf cart enthusiasts are gearing up for a Halloween treat.

The two groups are not affiliated with each other but are each hosting rides Saturday in an effort to bring the trick-or-treating to local doors.

Shawna Domingue of Port Neches is heading up Candy Cruise and said the event is open to golf carts, bicycles or any form of road legal transportation to anyone willing to follow the guidelines and route.

“The whole reason we do this is for the kids,” Domingue said. “We want to be safe, want a fun family oriented event.”

The Port Neches Police Chief, she said, approved the route and is aware of the event.

Spectators are welcome and encouraged. While the route winds through the city of Port Neches, she said, the best and safest places for the public are along Merriman from the library down to the high school and along Port Neches Avenue between Neches Brewing Company and The Avenue Coffee and Café.

She said those particular spots offer a variety of parking areas.

The group’s participants are encouraged to decorate golf carts and dress up in costume.

Participants will line up at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and set out at 6 p.m. from the Powerhouse Gym area, travel to Sierra, Meadowgreen and Saba Lane. From there they go to Landry and Victor and cross over Magnolia. Take Avenue C to Port Neches Avenue, to Eighth Street to Sun then disperse at the Market Basket parking lot.

This isn’t the first time for the group to gather on wheels to brighten the day for others. They have taken part in several Fourth of July events and a Mardi Gras parade.

Sherman Crochet is one of the organizers of the other group, Mid-County Cruisers.

They are hosting a Halloween Cruise and Treat at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Crochet said he and a friend started the group about a year-and-a-half ago when they started seeing a lot of people on golf carts in Nederland. Their first event was a Christmas parade with nearly 500 participants.

They got together again for a Mardi Gras parade and decided to continue the get-togethers

The upcoming Halloween event is open to anyone, whether they are a member or friend.

They will be tossing candy, he said, adding he plans to decorate his golf cart and encourages others to do the same. Riders can also wear their favorite costumes.

He’s hoping to see some smiling faces.

The reason behind the ride? For fun, celebrate Halloween and make kids happy.

The route, as listed on their Facebook page is: start at Port Neches Park parking lot near boat ramp. To Merriman, right on Grigsby, left on Llano, right on Port Neches Avenue.

From there they will take a left on Eighth Street, right on Texas Avenue (Nederland), left on Carriage Lane, left on Texas Avenue and left on Avenue D.

Right on South Fifth Street to North Fifth Street, and left on Boston Avenue.

They will cross Twin City at light, continue on Boston Avenue, right on 17th street, left on Detroit and left on 21st street.

They will cross Nederland Avenue at the light continue on 21st Street, take a left on Avenue H, right on South 21st Street, left on Avenue J, right on South 17th, right on Avenue N, right on South 23rd Street to Avenue H.

Left on Avenue H, right on South 23rd Street, then cross Nederland Avenue again (where they will we will stop and wait for everyone to cross safely).

Continue straight to Gary, right on Gary, right on 17th Street, left on Boston Avenue and end at Heritage Festival food court area.

If the parade doesn’t go by your street, you are asked to go to Boston Avenue or Port Neches Avenue so they can share some candy with smiling faces.