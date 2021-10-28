LETTER TO THE EDITOR — City needs to address speeding, distracted driving

Dear editor,

(On Monday) returning from the Doctor at about 2:45 p.m. after entering the circle around Tyrrell school, I met head on with 2 cars going the wrong direction on a one-way street.

I had no way to go, so the 2 breaking the law had to jump the curb to allow me to get to my house.

Then when I arrived to my driveway, I was blocked due to traffic bunching up due to a truck stopped in the middle of the street waiting to pick up their kids.

I waited 5 minutes to turn in my driveway.

Once home, I helped my wife into the house, then sat on the porch to watch the cars going the wrong direction over and over, causing a near head-on (crash).

Then here comes a truck marked 159, PAISD police. What a joke. It circled around the school 2 times while watching 2 cars go the wrong way in front of him and nothing was done.

There is going to be a child hurt or killed with the City and PAISD not doing anything to correct the traffic problem.

Maybe a letter to the paper will turn on an action that stops the danger of speeding, talking on the cell phone and going one way around the school.

Warren Grammer

Port Arthur