Gladys Harris Crachian of Port Arthur, Texas peacefully departed her earthly home on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont, Texas.

She was born on September 2, 1935 in Shuston, Louisiana to the late Mary Duhon and Joe Byrd.

Gladys was preceded in eternal rest by her parents, Mary Chavis Duhon and Joe Bird.

Also, her husband of 28 years, Alvin Harris.

She later was married to Wilbert Crachian for 27 years until he was called home.

Gladys was the oldest of 12 siblings of which 6 have also preceded her; Anthony Byrd, Charles, Peter and Lawrence Duhon, Patricia Wolford, Anna Grace Duhon and Orelia Maria Tousand.

Gladys leaves to cherish in her loving memory one daughter, Sandra Harris Venison (Bruce). Also, Patrick D. Harris (Pamela); grandchildren, Corey Venison (Joi), Patrick D. Harris Jr., Rashad Harris (Alexis), Travis Nicholas Harris (Marthae), Takisha Norman Roberts (George), Dee Dee Stephens (Riley), Shelly Paul.

She is survived by one brother, Carl Duhon; four sisters, Sybil Davis, Dorothy Melancon, Mary Wesley and Mary Duhon; A very special friend, Tom Brannon; 24 great children and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 501 W Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.