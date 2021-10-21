Rent assistance available to very low-income families

Legacy CDC, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is accepting applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Tenant Based Rental Assistance program.

Legacy will close the waiting list Nov. 16. Applications will be selected using a neutral, random selection process and WILL NOT be first-come, first-served.

Assistance is available to very low-income and low-income families that wish to reside in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson counties, excluding the city limits of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Additionally, applicants must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for their county of residence. The amount of monthly rental subsidy is based on the gross monthly income of an applicant’s household.

Program funds may be used to provide:

Rental assistance to help pay the cost of monthly rent and utility costs for up to 24 months.

Security deposits in conjunction with rental assistance in an amount not to exceed one month’s rent for the unit; and

Utility deposit assistance in conjunction with rental assistance and security deposit assistance

Applications are available at legacycdc.org/tbra and must be filled out by participant and returned to Legacy CDC.

By Mail: 3025 Plaza Circle Port Arthur, TX 77642

By email: taressa@legacycdc.org

For more information about this program, call 409-832-2723 ext. 300.

Landlords interested in participating are encouraged to contact Legacy CDC.