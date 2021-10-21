Carol D. Benjamin, 59, of Port Arthur, TX passed away at Jeanie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX on October 15, 2021.

She was a 1980 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and an active member of First Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

Our beloved Carol leaves to cherish her memories to her seven children, Shanekwia Benjamin, Roshaun Benjamin, Katisha Benjamin, Chanda Benjamin, Demond Benjamin, Charlene Benjamin and Jeremiah Benjamin; three sisters, Jackie Benjamin, Rachel Goudeau and Domonica Benjamin; two brothers, Kenneth Benjamin and Troy Benjamin, Sr.; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Eunice Benjamin and sister, Sharon Taylor.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Dallas Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Pastor Gilbert Collins will officiate.

Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Cemetery.