Breast cancer walk Saturday. See how to join, who it benefits.

A special walk to bring about awareness of breast cancer and raise funds to help those with the disease is set for Saturday.

Ladyz of Love Social and Civic Club will sponsor the Wings of Hope Breast Cancer Walk. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. at the seawall near Wilson Early College High School.

The cost to enter is $10 for adults, $5 for teens 13 to 18 and kids under 12 enter for free.

Donations will be presented to Winners of Life/Gift of Life, club member Darlene Mack said.

Refreshments will be served to the walkers – links, chips and water. There will be golf carts on hand for those who may need a break.

In addition there will be three vendors.

“We will walk to Rose Hill and while there we have a guest speaker,” Mack said.

The guest speaker is breast cancer survivor Debra Phillips.

Mack said the event was canceled last year and this year marks the sixth walk.

A nonprofit organization for girls called the Naked Foundation will also be on site for the event, she said.

Mack said the first event was held in honor of then club member Debbie Proctor.

And as a survivor, Procter gave words of advice; do your own exams, as well. Early detection is a key at catching the disease.

Mack said the message the group wants to get across is early detection.

“Examine your breasts. You can do this in the shower,” Mack said. “We just want young ladies to know this. People are younger and younger coming into breast cancer but we still have hope.”

For more information, call 409-365-5053 or 409-549-6233.