Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” taking stage

Published 12:12 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

By PA News

Act 1 Scene 1 Theater Co. and First Christian Church will present Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None in dinner theater fashion this week and next week.

Roxane Gray will direct the play.

Dates and times:

  • Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m., dinner theater, tickets are $30.
  • Sunday, matinee 2:30 p.m., desserts, tickets are $20
  • Oct. 22 and 23, 6:30 p.m., dinner theater, tickets are $30.
  • Oct. 24, matinee 2:30 p.m., desserts, tickets are $20

The production takes the state at First Christian Church, 5856 Ninth Ave. in Port Arthur. For reservations, call 409-790-6782.

