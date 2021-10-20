Support grows for injured PNG football player Noah Jackson

Hundreds of community members and supporters gathered at Port Neches Park to show support for Port Neches-Groves football player Noah Jackson, who is in ICU after sustaining a brain injury Thursday in the junior varsity game.

The gathering prayed for the sophomore Sunday, signed cards and formed 41 — his jersey number — for a photo.

According to family, Jackson has responded to “aggressive stimulation.”

Earlier this week, doctors removed the ventilator. Since, Jackson’s health has experienced several highs and lows, the family said.

“We all knew this is going to be a long journey. This is marathon, not a sprint,” said Noah’s aunt, Kellie Borne.

She said Noah recently was able to give a thumbs up for the first time since the injury occurred.

Members of the football team and coaching staff were also in attendance for the gathering Sunday.

Jackson was involved in a hit during a kickoff return in his team’s game Thursday night.

He initially stood to his feet before staggering. Jackson began slurring his words while speaking to family before trainers called an ambulance.

The ambulance took Jackson to Jack Brooks Regional Airport to be life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The sophomore underwent emergency surgery and was still in ICU as of Tuesday.

Several school districts showed support for Jackson. Crosby, who PNG will play this week, included Jackson in the pregame prayer this past Friday. Two days after the injury occurred, little league players showed support for Jackson by wearing a No. 41 decal on the back of their helmets.

PNG Athletic Director Brandon Faircloth said one of the varsity players’ mothers is working on getting decals for the teams to wear on their helmets for the rest of the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook group Prayers for Noah, which was set up by the family, had more than 10,500 members.

Family members of Jackson set up an account at Neches Federal Credit Union. Those looking to donate money towards the family’s expense can do so by going to any Neches Federal Credit Union and giving to the account, No. 72908. There is also a link one can click on in the Prayers for Noah Facebook group.

Those interested can also donate through Venmo @Kim-Jackson-242.

Those looking to donate food can do so by going to mealtrain.com and searching for “Kellie Borne” and the organizer is Betsy Lee.