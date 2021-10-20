Join bowling fun next week. Help fuel Young Emerging Leaders.

Nothing like a little cosmic bowling to get the spooky vibes going and also help a good cause.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Annual Cosmic Bowling Tournament is set for 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.

The cost to enter for a team of five is $300.

Joe Tant, financial/administrator manager with the Chamber, said teams can signup until noon Oct. 25.

The event will be at Max Bowl, 3500 Regional Drive. There will be a costume contest, silent auction, raffle, giveaways, music and food , “and a fantastic time,” he said.

There will be a trophy for best costume, trophy for best team costume and one for best bowler.

As of Tuesday morning there were 26 teams signed up to participate.

The event raises funds enabling the Young Emerging Leaders to continue training on topics such as financial responsibility, mentoring, educational programs for high school students and general community programs.

The Chamber’s Young Emerging Leaders range in age from 18 to 40 and are motivated to become more impactful community members. The chamber is providing the program of mentoring for these individuals.

Through this program, mentors step forward to help.

One example is chamber member Brian Swindel, owner of Troop Industrial, who recently held a coffee social where he mentored the group, Tant said.

For more information on the tournament, call 409-963-1107.

Meet Lydia Vinson

There will be plenty of events, including the upcoming cosmic bowling tournament, to meet the Chamber’s new communications and event coordinator, Lydia Vinson.

Vinson came on board this month and is adapting to her new role, Tant said.

“We are extremely excited for her to pick up where others have left off and bring us to a new level through social medial marketing, events and overall communication with our members and the community,” he said.

Originally from Texarkana, Vinson moved to the area one year ago from Georgia, she said, noting her husband is in the military.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” she said. “My first week (with the Chamber) was the Contractors Business Development Group meeting, and I got to dive straight in. I have so many new events planned that I’m excited about.”

On a personal note, Vinson also has an 8-month-old son, Cooper.

She has worked in customer care for eight years and is currently attending Lamar University seeking a Bachelor of Arts degree in university studies.

She’s also settling in with a Chamber that has 650 members.

“I’m super excited to get to know everybody in the community, to grow the Chamber and even grow the community,” she said. “I had no idea how much Port Arthur had to offer. I knew there was a huge industry business down here and I just got to go to the Museum (of the Gulf Coast) downtown and it was amazing. I had no idea that little gem was hidden downtown.”