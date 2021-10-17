Hundreds gather in Port Neches to pray for Noah Jackson

Published 7:19 pm Sunday, October 17, 2021

By Chris Moore

Community members gather Sunday evening to show support for Noah Jackson. (Courtesy photo)

PORT NECHES — Hundreds of community members and supporters gathered at Port Neches Park to show support for Port Neches-Groves football player Noah Jackson, who is in ICU after sustaining a brain injury Thursday in the junior varsity game.

The gathering prayed for the sophomore Sunday, signed cards and formed his No. 41 for a picture.

According to family, Jackson has responded to “aggressive stimulation.”

Community members sign cards for Noah Jackson to show support for the Port Neches-Groves junior varsity football player. (Chris Moore/The News)

Doctors said Jackson has been able to breath on his own. The medical team has begun to lift sedation as of Sunday morning, although it can take up to 40 hours to clear his system given the amount needed for the seriousness of the injury.

“We all knew this is going to be a long journey. This is marathon, not a sprint,” said Noah’s aunt, Kellie Borne.

She said Noah recently was able to give a thumbs up for the first time since the injury occurred.

Members of the football team and coaching staff were also in attendance for the gathering Sunday.

Noah Jackson is a sophomore on the PNG junior varsity team. (Chris Moore/The News)

