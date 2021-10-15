Port Neches-Groves junior varsity football player in ICU after brain injury

Published 7:24 am Friday, October 15, 2021

By PA News

HOUSTON — A Port Neches-Groves High junior varsity football player remains in ICU care Friday morning, the result of brain injury suffered during a football game Thursday night.

Noah Jackson, a sophomore, was playing defense when he was involved in a serious tackle that left him staggering.

Noah initially indicated he would be OK following the tackle but was slurring his words when speaking with trainers and family immediately after the tackle.

The training staff called for an ambulance, which brought him to the airport, where he was life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Noah has undergone an initial surgery and remains in ICU care as of Friday morning while members of the hospital’s neurosurgery department focus on his treatment.

Family members have expressed some encouragement due to Noah’s slight movements on Friday morning.

More News

BREAST CANCER PROFILE — Positive attitude guides woman’s battle, including 5 treatments a week

POLICE: Port Arthur man doused woman in gasoline, threatened to light it

“Season of Giving” panel committed to serving Port Arthur through $25K in donations to non-profits

Census numbers could change Jefferson County districts

Print Article