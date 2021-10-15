Port Neches-Groves junior varsity football player in ICU after brain injury

HOUSTON — A Port Neches-Groves High junior varsity football player remains in ICU care Friday morning, the result of brain injury suffered during a football game Thursday night.

Noah Jackson, a sophomore, was playing defense when he was involved in a serious tackle that left him staggering.

Noah initially indicated he would be OK following the tackle but was slurring his words when speaking with trainers and family immediately after the tackle.

The training staff called for an ambulance, which brought him to the airport, where he was life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Noah has undergone an initial surgery and remains in ICU care as of Friday morning while members of the hospital’s neurosurgery department focus on his treatment.

Family members have expressed some encouragement due to Noah’s slight movements on Friday morning.